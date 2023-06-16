A stunning resort on Mexico's Baja Peninsula is now the scene of a tragic mystery.

The victims are a California couple who were both found dead in their luxury suite overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

John Heathco, the 41-year-old owner of a nutritional supplements company, and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Abby Lutz, booked the $760-a-night room at the Hyatt Rancho Pescadero for a romantic getaway.

"We can confirm the death of two U.S. citizens in Baja California Sur, Mexico on June 14. We offer our sincerest condolences to the families on their loss," a U.S. State Department spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital. "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

The resort has been open for less than a year but attracted travelers with its scenic oceanfront villas with private plunge pools

Mexican authorities say they believe John and Abby were the victims of "gas inhalation."

Now, Abby's family is speaking out and revealing that there were warning signs in the days leading up to her death.

The family wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help them with funeral costs: "Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment. They were feeling much better a few days later."

That is when the family got a devastating phone call informing them that both Abby and John had passed away peacefully in their sleep.

The family later alleged that they were told improper venting at the resort could be to blame.

This is not the first time an American tragically died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico

In 2018, the Sharp family from Des Moines, Iowa, was found dead in their vacation rental near Cancun.

An inspection later revealed that the water heater in the condo was leaking gas.

Amy Sharp's mother, Beth, and her sister Renee tell Inside Edition that they are in shock this has happened again.

Home safety expert Ron Hazelton tells Inside Edition that there are steps which can be taken to protect your family when you go on vacation.

"One of the simplest things you can do: take a portable carbon monoxide alarm or monitor. Take it out and plug it in or it runs on battery," says Hazelton.

Related Stories