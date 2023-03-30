2 Ohio Women Vacationing in New Mexico Go Missing: Cops

Two women from Ohio who were vacationing in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, have reportedly gone missing.

Cops said that Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52, have reportedly been out of contact by phone or social media since before noon on Tuesday, according to Dayton Daily News.

The women, who were from Brookville, Ohio, were on vacation in New Mexico.

The Truth or Consequences Police copied a post from family member saying that the women went missing after checking out of their hotel at the Riverbend Hot Springs at 11 a.m. The posted the women’s image as well as the post from the family member on Facebook.

“The rental car has not been turned in and they did not make it onto their flight home!” the repost from the family member read.

“They were vacationing in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at the Riverbend Hot Springs. They checked out of their hotel yesterday before 11am & haven't been seen since. They were supposed to be heading, in their rental car, towards Phoenix/Mesa Airport in Arizona yesterday to fly home today. Their rental car is a White Toyota, 4 door sedan,” the post continued. “Police everywhere have been contacted, airports, records searched. Nothing is giving us any help. We have exhausted all efforts and I'm just hoping to post this and maybe it reaches somewhere beneficial.”

The rental car is a white four-door Toyota sedan with Texas license plate number PJK9413, the post said.

Brookville police posted on Facebook that they spoke with the family, as well as Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, the Truth or Consequences Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-894-7111.

