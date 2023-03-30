Just when you thought you'd heard the stupidest social media prank comes people sneaking up behind total strangers and putting buckets over their heads and running away as someone films them.

Pranksters think it’s just good fun and the videos will go viral but one mom says it can also be very dangerous.

When the bucket prank happened at a Target in Orange County, California, the result had very serious consequences. When the bucket was placed over one mom' s head, she collapsed to the ground and she says it triggered a serious heart condition.

Lana Clay-Monaghan demonstrated to Inside Edition what happened using a sweatshirt.

The mom of 8-month-old twins says she fainted and hit her head.

Lana, who says she has epilepsy, was rushed to the emergency room.

She says doctors told her the shock from the prank triggered a heart issue.

Cops says the attack was caught on surveillance cameras and that the assailants were middle school teens.

“This is not funny, this is dangerous,” police told Inside Edition.

The mom put out a plea on Facebook hoping to find her attackers, “Please help! I was violently assaulted.”

“For someone to stand there and deliberately, when I am incapacitated, film and run away. that’s a different kind of act,” she said.

