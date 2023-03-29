A claw clip, a popular hair accessory, ended up injuring a Mississippi teen when she was driving.

Paisley Riley, 18, was riding an all-terrain vehicle when it flipped over. She was wearing the hair clip when she hit her head.

Riley was rushed to the hospital with her hair in a tangled, bloodied mess.

With the help of her mom, she showed Inside Edition the five staples still on her scalp.

Riley’s mom tells Inside Edition she would have never thought an incident like this could happen with a hair clip. “And I wear hair clips all the time,” she says.

Riley posted her story to TikTok where it got 58 million views and prompted a slew of warnings.

New York auto shop owner Audra Fordin advises placing a hair clip at the top of the head while driving so it does not make contact with the headrest.

