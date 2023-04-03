A husband and wife died and left behind their injured daughter after the hot air balloon they were in caught fire near Teotihuacan, Mexico City.

The victims of the tragic incident were identified as Jose Nolasco, 50, and his wife, Viridiana Bercerrili, 38, according to Daily Mail.

The daughter of the couple, Regina Itzani, is said to have jumped from the burning balloon and now is in the hospital with a broken arm and burns but is expected to recover, Daily Mail reported.

The family was in the hot air balloon that was passing over a popular balloon site near Teotihuacan on Saturday when the incident occurred, according to the Associated Press.

“The Cuajimalpa Mayor extends its condolences to the family, friends, and acquaintances of José Nolasco and Viridiana Becerril who died this morning by the collapse of a hot air balloon in Teotihuacán. Our solidarity and prayers for Regina, wishing her speedy recovery,” the Cuajimalpa Mayor’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Officials in Mexico City are still investigating the incident to find out the cause of the fire, according to Daily Mail.

Related Stories