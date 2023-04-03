Police in Alabama say a former brother in blue fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend in the head, then lied to 911 dispatchers that she committed suicide, according to reports.

Last month, David McCoy, 29, a now-former Huntsville police officer, was indicted on capital murder charges in the January 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, 26, and their unborn baby, according to the New York Post.

McCoy, who was not on duty, allegedly shot Spraggins in the head while they were sitting in a parked car outside his apartment in Huntsville on Jan. 7, 2022, according to WHNT.

McCoy faces three charges, including a capital murder charge for killing Spraggins, a capital murder charge for the unborn child and a charge because the shooting happened in a vehicle, according to AL.com.

Prosecutors last year signaled they will seek the death penalty, AL.com reported.

Authorities say that McCoy then called the non-emergency police line to see if it had received any reports of gunshots fired in the area and told the dispatcher he had woken up to the sound of a shot from a small-caliber gun, according to the New York Post.

When investigators arrived, they say they found Spraggins with a gun shot to the head in the driver’s seat of the car, the New York Post reported.

McCoy reportedly told responding officers, “I think I’ve seen her once” and that it seemed like she committed suicide, the New York Post reported.

However, investigators found a photo of McCoy inside Spraggins’ vehicle, as well as text messages on Spraggins’ phone that indicated what led to the incident, New York Post reported.

According to testimony during McCoy’s preliminary hearing, Spraggins came to the apartment because she planned to move to Huntsville, AL.com reported.

McCoy was living with another woman at the time, according to testimony from that hearing.

McCoy allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue, and police said they found a pistol that was not his service weapon along with Spraggins’ cellphone in a closet in his apartment, the New York Post reported.

McCoy was questioned by authorities for five hours, and by the end of the interview, he admitted, “I did it,” according to testimony at his preliminary hearing.

Three days after Spraggins’ death, McCoy was let go by the Huntsville Police Department.

The Madison County Court Clerk tells Inside Edition Digital that McCoy has not yet entered a plea in his case.

McCoy has been assaigned a public defender. A message for him left by Inside Edition Digital seeking comment has not been returned.

