It started with the sound of breaking glass in the middle of the night, and ended when the husband who went to investigate was shot dead.

Now, three-and-a-half years after the horrific crime, cops have made an arrest.

It happened back in 2019 in Katy, Texas.

Brenton Estorffe and his wife Angelina were asleep in bed, as were their two children. Then, Estorffe heard the sound of a window smashing and at least two intruders entering inside the house.

Shots rang out, and Estorffe was on the ground struggling to breathe, according to his wife, whose terror and heartbreak could be heard on the 911 calls she made that night.

In that call, she begs the operator to send help.

Estorffe was pronounced dead later that day, his 29th birthday.

Now, police have announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jadon Ezra Carpy.

He was only 17 at the time of the shooting, and his bond is currently set at $350,000.

Lt. Scott Heinemeyer of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that he believes there are more suspects.

"We fully intend to bring any person that's culpable for the murder of Mr. Brenton Estorffe to justice," Heinemeyer said.

Related Stories