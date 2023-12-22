His Wife Allegedly Plotted to Murder Him. A Judge Just Said She Could Go See Their Kids, Unsupervised.

A wealthy former pageant queen accused of masterminding a murder-for-hire plot has been told she can spend Christmas with her kids.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, told a judge in the Bahamas on Thursday that all she wants for Christmas is to see her three children back home in the United States.

Her estranged husband, Robert, appeared via Zoom and asked the judge to keep his ex away, saying: "I fear for my mental and physical safety."

In the end, the judge ruled that Lindsay can leave the island nation on the condition she returns for her trial in March.

She will have to wear an ankle monitor and cannot step foot in the state of Georgia, where she lived with her husband, but there are no other parameters to her release. This means she will enjoy unsupervised visits with her children in Alabama, where she is staying with her parents.

The former beauty queen was arrested last July in the Bahamas, where she and Robert had a vacation home.

She was released on $100,000 bail but barred from returning to United States at that time, meaning she has been unable to see her children fox six months.

Shiver is charged with with conspiring to kill her estranged husband in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

At the time, she and her husband had still been living together at their palatial Georgia home despite their estrangement.

The couple were no strangers to local police officers, who said in court filing that they were called to the residence several times.

One of those calls came after a mystery thumb-drive filled with photos of Lindsay Shiver arrived at the house.

There are few details about the contents of the drive, other than Shiver's husband commenting that they seemed to be the work of a private investigator.

Two weeks after those photos arrived, Robert Shiver filed for divorce and accused his wife of having an affair with Terrance Bethel, a local man she knew in the Bahamas.

Lindsay is currently out on bail after posting the $100,000 required by the Bahamian Supreme Court, and until this week was ordered to remain in that country. She also has to abide by an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Shiver is set to start her criminal trial in March. She and her co-defendants could face up to 60 years in prison.

One of those co-defendants is Bethel, the man her husband accused her of having an affair with when he filed for divorce.

Bethel has previously denied any wrongdoing, saying: "[Investigators] have had both of my phones for three weeks. They've been through every single message - there's nothing there. None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us."

Shiver, Bethel, and the third co-defendant Farron Newbold Jr. are all being represented by the same attorney, who did not respond to a request for comment.

All three have plead not guilty to the charges.