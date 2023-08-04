Ex-Auburn Football Star Robert Shiver's Estranged Wife Accused of Murder-for-Hire Plot to Kill Husband

Lindsay and Robert Shiver were described as a golden couple. But the life of the seemingly picture-perfect couple fell apart when they each filed for divorce.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver were described as a golden couple. They met at Auburn University, where Lindsay was a cheerleader and Robert played football. Robert was drafted by the NFL and went on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The couple got married and had three children. 

“Life with you is never boring and I’m so grateful for you and our three beautiful boys,” Lindsay once said in a Father’s Day tribute.

But the life of the seemingly picture-perfect couple fell apart when Robert filed for divorce, claiming his wife was having an affair with a 28-year-old man she met in the Bahamas. The next day, Lindsay filed her own set of divorce papers, saying she was the victim of domestic violence.

Bahamian police say 36-year-old Lindsay conspired with her alleged younger lover, identified by police as Terrance Bethel, to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband.

Police placed Lindsay and Bethel under arrest, as well as Bethel's 29-year-old friend Farin Newbold, in connection with the murder-for-hire plot.

The prison where Lindsay was held after she was charged is notorious for its harsh conditions. But she is expected to be released from the facility after her estranged husband reportedly told authorities he did not object to her getting out.

“Absolutely there is shock. People say they just cannot imagine how anything like this could happen in a family like that,”

Robert’s attorney did not respond to Inside Edition’s requests for comment regarding Lindsay’s domestic abuse allegation. 

In court papers, Lindsay says any other relationship she was in took place during the couple’s separation and was condoned by her estranged husband.

