A dispute between Lindsay Shiver, the woman accused of ordering a hit on her estranged husband, former Auburn University football star Robert Shiver, that occurred several days before her arrest, was captured on police body camera footage, officials say.

Cops were called after a dispute between the pair at their Georgia mansion, where Lindsay Shiver claimed Robert Shiver pushed her as the family was packing to head to the Bahamas, a claim he denied.

“Living in the same house. Hell on earth as you can imagine. He just got super aggressive and that's when I called immediately 'cause he's been physical before and I am just not doing that,” she tells police, according to footage captured of the incident.

"Are you just wanting to leave or is he supposed to be going with you?” an officer asks her.

"Yeah, we are supposed to be going with our kids,” she replies.

But Robert Shiver told police he didn't want his estranged wife to board their private plane for the flight. In the footage, he claims she was planning to meet with her lover.

Out of earshot of the battling Shivers, an officer discusses the bizarre situation with her colleagues.

“Why are you filed for divorce, and you are going to go on vacation together? I mean that's not something we can work out,” the cop says.

The officers left without making an arrest.

But five days later, Lindsay Shriver was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting to kill her husband and texting her boyfriend, "kill him."

Her boyfriend and Lindsay Shriver deny there was any plot to kill her estranged husband. She reportedly told authorities that whatever text messages she sent were "just venting in the midst of a bad divorce."