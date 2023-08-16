A man who appealed to the public to help raise money after his husband's brutal murder has now been named a suspect in his husband's killing, officials in Florida said.

Herbert Swilley raised $2,235 via a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses after his husband of nearly eight years, Timothy Smith, was found brutally slain in March. Now, Swiller is "considered a suspect" in Smith's death, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8.

In addition to naming Swilley a suspect, his daughter, Jordan Swilley, has been named a person of interest in the case, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office.

On the morning of March 25, sheriff's deputies found a deceased Smith, who'd been the executive director of a senior living community, in a home in Ocala, according to the Ocala StarBanner. Deputies added in a statement to the local outlet that Smith, 59, had "suffered a violent attack prior to his death."

In the aftermath of Smith's death, Swilley has regularly posted on social media about his late husband, according to Peoplehttps://people.com/friends-remember-slain-florida-man-husband-now-suspect-case-7643129.

In an Aug. 1 Facebook post celebrating what would have been Smith's 60th birthday, Swilley wrote, "I miss your smile and the fun times we had. It [sic] hard not having you to talk to ... Jordan is also wishing you a happy birthday."

And on Aug. 8, to mark what would have been their eighth anniversary, Swilley wrote, "You will always be in my heart and thoughts. Jordan and I will celebrate our anniversary tonight out having dinner. I wish you could be here with us in body."

But police have now said that they are looking at him as a suspect in his husband's death.

"Many of you have asked for updates on the status of this investigation and here is what we can tell you," the sheriff's office wrote. "At this time, Herbert Swilley, the victim’s spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder. Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder. Jordan Swilley, Herbert’s daughter, is considered a person of interest. She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further.

"Because Herbert and Jordan won't speak with the detectives investigating Timothy's murder about evidence that has been uncovered during the investigation, we are hoping there are people in this community who may know things that could help us solve this case," the sheriff's office continued.



No charges have been filed against Herbert and Jordan. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to them both for comment, but has received no response.

The sheriff's office is offering a $14,500 reward for information that helps cracks the case and is asking that anyone with information, "even if it seems unimportant," to call the Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.