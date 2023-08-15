A New York man has admitted to killing his wife in 2019 after years of claiming she died by suicide.

Michael Darling, 44, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of his estranged wife, Kristine Darling.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Michael Darling called 911 to report the suicide of his estranged wife in Fort Johnson, New York, according to CBS 6 Albany.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found the death suspicious and investigated the case with assistance from the New York State Police for years, until this year, when Michael Darling was taken into custody this year.

Two years after his wife’s death, Michael Darling was charged with possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, to which he pleaded guilty.

After his conviction, his girlfriend found a note Michael Darling left behind. Concerned, she asked police to check on him and it was then that authorities found a rifle, shotgun and six pipe bombs, The Times Union Reported.

“I didn’t hurt my wife. I’m going to keep defending myself,” Michael Darling stated in the note, according to court records obtained by the Times Union.

Michael Darling was released from prison in May for the weapons charge but soon after, a Montgomery County grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, weapons charges and tampering with physical evidence, the Times Union reported.

He reportedly went into hiding but was apprehended on May 27, thanks to tips from members of the public, according to News 10.

Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond told the Times Union the case included more than 3,500 pieces of evidence, including documents, photographs, depositions and other materials.

“Our number one goal in this was to vindicate Kristine Darling’s name and to have the community know that this was not a suicide and to have (Darling) held accountable,” Diamond told the Times Union. “And for him to have that admission was a big deal for this family.”

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20, when he could face up to 25 years behind bars.

“He’s essentially 66 years old before he leaves the criminal justice system,” Diamond told the Times Union.

Michael and Kristine Darling had been married for just under five years and had one daughter together.