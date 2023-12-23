A car crash just outside New York City in Long Island devolved into a violent brawl earlier this week.

It all started when a teenage driver chased down and hit another vehicle, causing his own pickup truck to flip over, according to authorities.

That is when the mayhem starts, with the two men getting into a fistfight in the middle of the road.

Soon, more men join in the melee, some brandishing sticks and bats and others desperately trying to deescalate the situation and break up the fight.

Todd Christman is the owner of a car wash near the scene of the incident, and he managed to capture video of the men as they brutally attacked one another.

"We couldn't believe our eyes," Christman tells Inside Edition. "Just seeing everybody punching, doing upppercuts, doing overcuts."

One of the men, Patrick O'Connor, lost the tip of his nose in the brawl.

He and one of the drivers, James O'Connor, were both charged with assault.

The two men share a last name because they are related, according to reports.