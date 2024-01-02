North Carolina Woman Becomes First Millionaire of 2024, Collapses on Live TV After Hearing News

North Carolina Woman Becomes First Millionaire of 2024, Collapses on Live TV After Hearing News
Pamela Bradshaw was not the only person who won a million dollars on Jan. 1. Another New Year’s Day money winner was Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

One woman has got a reason to smile about the new year.

A North Carolina woman appeared on “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” and freaked out with Ryan Seacrest after she found out she was the first Powerball winner of the year, taking home a cool million dollars.  

Pamela Bradshaw became the first millionaire of 2024 and collapsed from shock live on TV.

It was her first time in New York City as well as her first time ever on a plane.

Bradshaw was not the only person who won a million dollars on Jan. 1. Another New Year’s Day money winner was Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

The social media personality won over a million dollars betting that his alma mater, the University of Michigan, would win the Rose Bowl.

He posted about the news on X, formerly Twitter.

