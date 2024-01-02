The Breakfast Club Brings Holiday Cheer to Waitress with $2000 Tip

One waitress is about to get the holiday surprise of a lifetime.

A group of generous patrons have gathered for breakfast, but they are not there for just the eggs and pancakes.

They are "The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club."

It is a group whose mission is to make one lucky server's day with a great big tip that goes far beyond 20 percent.

"Everyone brings a hundred dollar bill and we tip our waiter or waitress at least a thousand dollars," member Richard Brooks tells Inside Edition.

The club started earlier this year, and has been shocking servers at restaurants across the U.S. with their acts of generosity.

At My Diner in Boston, 27-year-old waitress Sori Kola has no idea what is in store for her as she hands The Breakfast Club members their check.

Sori, who has worked at My Diner for almost five years, gets a $2050 tip.

"I'm very shocked. I did not expect it at all," an emotional Sori tells Inside Edition. "I never expected it. I'm so thankful, I'm so blessed."

Richard Brooks says he is flooded with requests to join the club, and wants other generous souls to further spread the kindness in their own towns and cities.

"What I'm trying to encourage people to do, because we already have more than 30 people, is to start their own club," says Brooks.

"To give someone deserving money, especially during the holidays, I think is very gratifying," says member Karoline Peralta.

As for Sori, she has already decided what she plans do with her unexpected New Year's surprise, telling Inside Edition: "I'm going to use it for a new car, yes!"