In a training session gone wrong, FBI agents mistakenly broke into an incorrect Boston hotel room and detained an innocent bystander who wasn’t the target of the exercise, according to reports.

The FBI was assisting the Department of Defense in conducting a training exercise around 10 p.m. Tuesday and erroneously detained a pilot, the agency said Wednesday.

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said in a statement to CBS Boston. "Thankfully nobody was injured."

In the mix-up at the Revere Hotel, the man had been asleep when the agents raided the room, the BBC reported.

The agents handcuffed the pilot, interrogated him, put him in the room's shower and detained him for 45 minutes before realizing their mistake, sources told CBS Boston.

The FBI said that hotel security called the Boston Police Department, which was brought in to confirm that a training exercise was taking place, CBS Boston reported.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI said in their statement. "The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate."

