Trump's Former Doorman Did Not Know Ex-Boss Would Be Indicted for $30K Payoff in Alleged Love Child Scandal

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, April 5, 2023

Dino Sajudin used to work at Trump Tower, where the former president spent the night before heading downtown for his historic arraignment on Tuesday.

A former Manhattan doorman finds himself a key figure in the criminal case against Donald Trump.

Dino Sajudin used to work at Trump Tower, where the former president spent the night before heading downtown for his historic arraignment on Tuesday.

In court papers, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says that in 2018, the door man tried to sell information regarding a love child that Trump had allegedly fathered out of wedlock with a housekeeper who worked at Trump Tower.

The papers accused Trump of suppressing the doorman's story until after the 2016 presidential election with the help of the National Enquirer, which paid the doorman $30,000 for the story.

The doorman claimed he heard that the supposed affair happened in 1989, but it turns out the rumor that Trump had fathered a love child was apparently not true.                                                                                                                     

The allegations were based on rumor and not supported by any facts.

Inside Edition did manage to track down the woman who is rumored to be the love child, who is now in her 30s and lives in North Carolina. Her mother has denounced the claim she had an affair with Trump as "fake."

Sajudin no longer works for the Trump Organization and now lives in Pennsylvania. He didn't want to talk when Inside Edition reached him yesterday.

The former doorman told Inside Edition that he was not given any warning that he'd be included in the indictment, and that this all came as a big shock.

