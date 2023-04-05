Five homicides have occurred within the city of Columbus, Ohio, within a 48-hour span, according to a report.

The crimes started around 9 p.m. Saturday with the fatal stabbing of 50-year-old James Dawson Jr. A suspect in that killing was arrested that same day, according to police.

A shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday left a 27-year-old man dead, according to police documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Then early Monday, one man was killed and a woman was injured during an attempted burglary. Responding officers said they found an unidentified man fighting with Jacob Stratton, 24, and an unidentified woman, according to WNBS-TV.

Stratton was taken to Doctors Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries, according to police documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The suspect was detained and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that occurred before officers arrived, according to police.

During the investigation, police said a search warrant was obtained for the suspect's residence, where officers found another victim dead inside the home. The name of the suspect and the person found dead at his home are being withheld until positive identifications can be made, according to police.

Finally, at around 5:25 p.m. Monday, a woman was found dead in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue, according to police documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital. Officers said that the woman, who they called "Jane Doe," was unresponsive and suffering from an unknown injury. Cops said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating video and evidence that will assist in the investigation.

The Columbus Division of Police tells Inside Edition Digital in a statement, "The Columbus Division of Police is investigating 4 homicides with five victims that happened over a 48 hour time period that started Saturday April 1. At this time, we believe all these incidents are isolated and that there is no threat to the community. Columbus Police have two suspects in custody from two of those homicides. Our detectives are working around the clock to solve these cases and we appreciate the help from the community."

Anyone with information on the open cases is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Related Stories