Rare White Lamborghini Leonardo DiCaprio Drove in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Sells for Over $1M

Entertainment
Lamborghini Leonardo DiCaprio Drove in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Sells for $1.655 Million
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:00 AM PST, January 1, 2024

The car sold at auction was not crashed on-screen, Sothebys insisted.

This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of “The Wolf of Wall Street” hitting theaters, and the rare white Lamborghini Countach driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film fetched $1.655 million at auction, according to Sothebys.

The rare vehicle was sold at auction in New York City on December 8, according to Barrons.

The car was the special 25th Anniversary Edition 1989 Lamborghini Countach and headlined RM Sotheby’s performance and luxury car sale, when it sold for over $1 million, Barrons reported.

The car broke the previous record sale for that model by $880,000, according to the auction house.

The Countach was used at a pivotal and memorable scene in the acclaimed Martin Scorsese film when DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort drove the car home while high on Quaaludes, crashing it.

The car sold at auction was not crashed on-screen, Sothebys insisted.

“Wolf of Wall Street” is based off the best selling autobiography of stock broker Jordan Belfort who later claimed, via Twitter, that the car he had crashed “was actually a Mercedes in real life,” rather than the Lamborghini depicted in the movie, according to Sothebys.

Two 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs were used in the production of movie, according to Sothebys. At least one other Countach, an earlier 5000 QV model with clear visual differences from the 25th Anniversary Edition cars, was also sourced, and may have been used to record engine noise for the film’s audio track.

Scorsese insisted on the use of a genuine Countach in the infamous crash scene, reportedly because the filmmaker felt that a prop stand-in would not sustain authentic-looking damage, Sothebys said.

Related Stories

50 Facts About the James Bond Franchise
The Many Looks of Lady Gaga
The Famous Faces Who Own Some of Your Favorite Sports Teams
Tennessee Woman Gifts Dad Prized Dan Marino Trading Card He Sold 30 Years AgoOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
1

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
3

Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff

Crime
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
4

Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit

Crime
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
5

New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops

Crime