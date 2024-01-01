This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of “The Wolf of Wall Street” hitting theaters, and the rare white Lamborghini Countach driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film fetched $1.655 million at auction, according to Sothebys.

The rare vehicle was sold at auction in New York City on December 8, according to Barrons.

The car was the special 25th Anniversary Edition 1989 Lamborghini Countach and headlined RM Sotheby’s performance and luxury car sale, when it sold for over $1 million, Barrons reported.

The car broke the previous record sale for that model by $880,000, according to the auction house.

The Countach was used at a pivotal and memorable scene in the acclaimed Martin Scorsese film when DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort drove the car home while high on Quaaludes, crashing it.

The car sold at auction was not crashed on-screen, Sothebys insisted.

“Wolf of Wall Street” is based off the best selling autobiography of stock broker Jordan Belfort who later claimed, via Twitter, that the car he had crashed “was actually a Mercedes in real life,” rather than the Lamborghini depicted in the movie, according to Sothebys.

Two 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs were used in the production of movie, according to Sothebys. At least one other Countach, an earlier 5000 QV model with clear visual differences from the 25th Anniversary Edition cars, was also sourced, and may have been used to record engine noise for the film’s audio track.

Scorsese insisted on the use of a genuine Countach in the infamous crash scene, reportedly because the filmmaker felt that a prop stand-in would not sustain authentic-looking damage, Sothebys said.