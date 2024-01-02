How to Properly Dispose of Your Real Christmas Tree

Statistics show this week is the most popular time to take down your Christmas tree, but dropping them out your window is not recommended. Turns out there's a proper way to dispose of your tree that's safe.

You really enjoyed your real beautiful Christmas tree but the time to has come to start thinking about getting rid of it. However, there are things you don’t want to do to the seasonal spruce.

One thing you don't want to do is set your tree on fire, which is what some families do as a holiday tradition, but things can get out of control in seconds.

Getting rid of the tree is also ridding your home of a major fire hazard. Experts say you should not have your tree inside for more than two weeks.

Depending on where you live you can put your tree at the curb and it will be taken away.

Many communities across the country also have Christmas tree recycling programs. In New York City you can have your tree turned into mulch.

There is also a useful hack to keep those annoying needles from making a mess of your house. Cover the entire tree with a plastic bag, tie it up, and you can carry all those falling needles out along with the tree.

Farmers are already growing next year's trees and it's estimated there are close to 350 million Christmas trees currently growing on tree farms in the country.