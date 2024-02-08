2 Women Say They Were Drugged and Assaulted After Cruise Stops at the Bahamas

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:20 PM PST, February 8, 2024

The moms say they were both covered in bruises and tested positive for the presence of sedatives and other drugs.

Two women have come forward to say they were drugged and assaulted by a staffer at a Bahamian report, two weeks after the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning due to high levels of crime in the country.

Amber Shearer and her friend Dongayla Dobson were on a “mom’s getaway,” taking a Carnival Cruise to the Bahamas.

“No kids, no men, just us, like we’re back at 4-H camp,” Shearer tells Inside Edition. 

The two moms say they were enjoying their vacation until the last day, when they left the cruise ship and went ashore.

They say they were looking for sea shells on the beach when a staff member of the resort offered them a two-for-one drink special, which they accepted. They say that a staff member then said he could guide the women to where the best shells were located.

“We noticed we’re starting to feel these drinks pretty strongly,” Dobson says.

The friends claim their drinks were drugged and that they have limited memories of what happened next.

“I came to being raped by my assailant,” Shearer says.

“I remember being pushed down. I vaguely remember the guy’s face and the facial hair,” Dobson says.

The moms say they were both covered in bruises and tested positive for the presence of sedatives and other drugs when they returned to the ship.

The women’s allegations come two weeks after the U.S. State Department issued a level two advisory, warning American tourists to “exercise increased caution in the Bahamas due to crime.”

In January alone, 18 people were murdered in the Bahamas. Most were victims of gang warfare.

Shearer and Dobson say they were unaware of the State Department’s travel warning for tourists.

“After we left the infirmary, back to our rooms after we did full rape kits, that’s when our family notified us,” Dobson says.

Their attorney, Nicholas Gerson of Gerson & Schwartz, P.A., spoke with Inside Edition.

“The law requires cruise lines to warn about dangerous conditions that they know or should have known about,” Gerson says.

Bahamian police say they arrested two suspects.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Carnival says they routinely share guidance with guests about keeping safe while on shore. They say they are cooperating with Bahamian police in the investigation.

Related Stories

Georgia Killer Caught After Escaping While on Work Duty
Former Teacher Sentenced to 20 Years Behind Bars in Child Porn Case
94 Former Patients Allege Gynecologist Sexually Assaulted Them
Louisiana Restaurant Manager Found Dead After Being Trapped Inside Freezer: LawsuitCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat