At least 90 former patients of a gynecologist in Utah allege they have been abused by the doctor. A civil lawsuit they filed against him was recently dismissed and his alleged victims are stunned at the decision.

Dr. David Broadbent allegedly preyed on young, vulnerable members of the local Mormon community in Provo, Utah, and subjected them to painful and unnecessary examinations for his own pleasure, claim some of the alleged victims.

“He said things like, ‘This is every girl's favorite part,’ or, ‘You like that, don’t you,’” one of Broadbent’s former patients Roxanna Peterson tells Inside Edition.

She says despite her distress he continued.

“I was on the verge of tears and it almost felt like he wanted to inflict pain,” Peterson says.

Stephanie Mateer says she had a similar experience. “He didn’t tell me what he was gonna do or anything, he just did it and then as he was finishing up, he said, ‘Well, your husband's a lucky man,’” Mateer says.

Mateer spoke out about her experience with Broadbent on a local podcast. Listening in was another former patient of the doctor.

“She was talking about it and all these lightbulbs were going off in my head,” the woman tells Inside Edition.

More than 90 women came forward in Utah alleging similar allegations of sexual abuse by Broadbent during medical exams, and for some, while pregnant.

One former patient says she still remembers how frightened she was during her first appointment while pregnant eight years ago. “I was shocked, like my body had gone completely stiff,” she says.

Another former patient says when she went into labor she was happy Broadbent was out of town. “I was just relieved that I didn’t have to have him be there to deliver my child."

Another former patient who was pregnant when she saw Broadbent says she grew so terrified of him after he allegedly violated her, that his presence caused her to panic and experience hard contractions. She said her contractions subsided when he would leave the room.

The former patient says when she told hospital staff, they allegedly told her it was not the first time someone had reported Broadbent. “Their lack of action allowed me and other women to be hurt by this doctor,” she says.

Another woman who tried to report Broadbent says she tried to speak to police.

“I actually talked to an officer and he goes, ‘That’s medical, we don’t take that,’” she says. She claims Broadbent made comments about her being pregnant out of wedlock. “He started telling us we are going to hell because we were pregnant before marriage and then he said, ‘Don’t worry I’ll help.’ It was the most excruciating pain. Two days later, I ended up in the ER at Utah Valley where I miscarried,” she says.

In total, 94 women joined together to sue Broadbent, but the judge dismissed the lawsuit.

“Every single act of abuse he said was health care because it was a doctor at a health care facility,” their attorney, Adam Sorenson, tells Inside Edition. Sorenson says the judge informed the group they would need to refile their case as medical malpractice, but with a two-year statute of limitations, many of the women have passed the deadline.

Utah State Senator Mike McKell introduced a bill to clarify that sexual assault should not be considered a part of medical care.

The bill passed but it does not reverse the outcome of the case against Broadbent.

“Hopefully the political system catches up and we can fix the law and we’ve done that but we’ll continue to be vigilant and make sure that their voice is heard moving forward,” McKell says.

The women are appealing their case to the Utah Supreme Court.

“To sit there in a hearing and listen to lawyers argue whether or not what happened to you was health care of abuse is re-traumatizing,” one of the women in the case against Broadbent says. “I see the pain that all of these women have felt and how much they’ve blamed themselves and I just want him to be able to take responsibility for the pain that he has caused.”

When Inside Edition's Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero tried to speak to Dr. Broadbent about the allegations, he did not respond with any comment.

Broadbent has not been charged with any crime and in court papers has denied all of the allegations.

While officials continue investigating, Broadbent has agreed to stop practicing.