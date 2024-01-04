A Buddhist monk who was found burned in Mobile, Alabama, last month has succumbed to his wounds, according to a report.

The monk, who has only been identified only as Mr. Lee by his followers, was found in his temple with 80 percent of his body burned, according to FOX 10.

His van was found with a steering wheel covered with what looked like blood, and what appeared to be smoke residue on the outside handle, FOX 10 reported.

Transcripts from 911 say the monk allegedly called for emergency help and needed a paramedic. Officials say operators asked the monk if anyone had hurt him, he allegedly said no and that he was in an accident while smoking, according to FOX 10.

Mobile Police Department initially told FOX 10 that “the department has initiated an investigation to confirm that the matter was not of a criminal nature. This investigation is currently ongoing.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Mobile Police Department for comment or updates on the investigation and has not heard back.

However, following Mr. Lee’s death this week, the police department did issue a new statement to FOX 10 saying, “In light of the ongoing investigation, we must let the process reach its conclusion before providing any further updates.”