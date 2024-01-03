A 13-year-old from Texas made her first court appearance after allegedly stabbing her mother 30 times on Thursday, leaving her in critical condition, according to published reports.

On Thursday evening, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was called to a neighborhood in San Antonio after there was a report that a 13-year-old allegedly stabbed her 33-year-old mother multiple times, KSAT reported.

When officials arrived at the home, they found the mother with critical injuries and transported her to the hospital where she immediately underwent surgery, according to The Messenger. The daughter was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the news site said.

The San Antonio teen appeared in front of the juvenile court judge on Tuesday with her father in the room, according to News Channel 9.

During her appearance, the court heard details of the incident and learned that deputies found bloody brass knuckles and a dumbbell that were allegedly used during the attack, News Channel 9 reported.

With enough probable cause being found, the judge decided to keep the teen in custody until her next hearing on Jan. 17, according to News Channel 9.