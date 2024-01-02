A grieving mother in Colorado who told police that a burglar murdered her two children during a home break-in has been arrested after fleeing the country before police charged her with the murders.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, called 911 shortly after midnight on Dec. 19 to report a home burglary, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Officers said in a statement that they arrived to find "an adult female and an 11-year-old female who had sustained injuries," as well as a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy who were "deceased at the scene."

Those deceased children have now been identified as Aden and Elianna "Ellie" Wentz by a lawyer for their father.

The three juveniles were all determined to be the children of the "adult female," who officers identified as Singler, said the CSPD.

Singler and her surviving daughter received treatment for their injuries at the crime scene and were then transported to local hospitals so that they could receive further medical treatment, according to the CSPD.

Back at the home, the CSPD Homicide Unit started investigating the case, and on Dec. 26 obtained an arrest warrant for Singler, charging her with multiple counts of:

Murder in the First Degree

Criminal Attempt – Murder in the First Degree

Child Abuse

The court set bond at $10 million, but when the CSPD went to arrest Singler she was nowhere to be found.

She had not been seen since Dec. 23 according to an initial investigation by the CSPD Fugitive Task Force, and no one interviewed by the task force had information on her whereabouts at that time.

That all changed this weekend however, when the CSPD announced on Sunday that Singler had been apprehended and taken into custody over 4,500 miles from home in the United Kingdom.

The CSPD declined to share any further details at that time, only noting that they were in the process of extraditing Singler back to the United States.