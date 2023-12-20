Lindsay Clancy did not attend a court hearing for her murder trial last week.

The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her three children is currently being held without bail at Tewksbury Hospital, where she has been receiving mental health treatment.

Her attorney Kevin Redington also waived her appearance at the next hearing in January during his appearance, which focused on establishing a timeline for the proceedings ahead of Clancy's upcoming trial.

This new hearing comes in the wake of new details about the case emerging when the court unsealed a search warrant filed by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) seeking access to Lindsay's iPhone.

That warrant includes an interview with a friend of Lindsay's husband, Patrick Clancy, conducted by an MSP trooper and a detective with the Duxbury Police Department just hours after the murders.

Kyle Carney, who attended college with Patrick, said in that interview that he and his wife had hosted the Clancys for dinner just two days before Lindsay allegedly murdered her children.

"Lindsay seemed fairly normal, mostly quiet while on her phone and keeping to herself" that night, says the warrant.

"He stated that overall everything seemed perfectly normal and this was the first time they had seen Lindsay in a couple of months," says the warrant.

Patrick also told Kyle that Lindsay had anxiety, according to the warrant, and was suffering from "withdrawals" and "the worst side effects possible" ever since going off her Benzodiazepines, a depressant that is used in medications such as Valium and Klonopin.

Lindsay had been prescribed both Valium and Klonopin in the months prior to the murders, according to her attorney.

Kyle said that Patrick had recently confided in him about Lindsay's struggles so he was surprised to see her out that night, according to the warrant.

He also said that he and his wife had spoke with Patrick about engaging with Lindsay "one on one," because she did not have many friends in the area, according to the affidavit.

Two days later, Patrick returned home to what he first thought at was a suicide attempt, according to officer with the Duxbury Police Department who arrived first on the scene.

Patrick called 911 after returning home to find his wife, who was covered with self-inflicted wounds, had jumped out the window of their second-floor bedroom, said officers on the scene.

It was only after those officers arrived that Patrick went to check on the children, at which time those officers "heard extremely loud yelling," says the warrant.

Officers rushed to the basement to discover that the three Clancy children had been strangled with exercise bands.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Clancy is now paralyzed from the waist down.

She has entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of murder and strangulation.