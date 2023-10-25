Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Mom Accused of Strangling Children Researched 'Ways to Kill,' Says Search Warrant

New details are emerging about the Massachusetts mother accused of murdering her three children,

A newly unsealed search warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital says that Lindsay Clancy had been "researching ways to kill" prior to the deaths of her three children.

Lindsay also kept two notebooks in which she "listed medications she was taking," wrote about "suicidal expressions and thoughts," and shared that she "confides in friends," including one woman named 'Sue' about her mental state, according to the search warrant.

This information was included in by police in hopes of gaining access to Clancy's cellular device and tablet for their investigation. The warrant was filed on March 15.

Lindsay, 32, faces three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

She is scheduled to appear in Plymouth County Superior Court on Thursday morning to be formally indicted on those charges.

Lindsay has not yet entered a plea and is currently receiving mental health treatment at Tewksbury Hospital, according to court records. She will remain in the state-run hospital until November.

On Jan. 24, Lindsay sent her husband out to get dinner for the family, according to audio of the 911 call Patrick made that evening. He said that he then returned home to discover his three children had been strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home and his wife had jumped out a window.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Her husband voiced his support for his wife soon after the deaths of their children, saying: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Prosecutors say that Lindsay was of sound mind when she sent her husband out to get dinner and then killed their three children. The only person who interacted with her at that time is Patrick, and he is a key witness according to experts.

Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, said at a hearing on Feb. 7 that his client was having "bad thoughts," "worsening depression” and “wasn’t sleeping."

“She’s suicidal,” Reddington said of Clancy, who appeared via Zoom from her hospital bed. “She’s extremely emotional, however she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry.”

Reddington also claimed that Lindsay suffers from postpartum metal illness, and alleged that at the time of the incident she had been overprescribed medication.

Patrick, meanwhile, said in February that he was working on finding his new purpose in life.

“My family was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Patrick wrote at that time. “I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift."