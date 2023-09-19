A couple who lived next door to Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts is opening up about the family and their shock when they learned the mother of three had allegedly killed her three babies and then tried to take her own life.

"They always seemed happy, never heard or saw any fighting," former neighbors Bob and Alice (whose names have been changed) tell Inside Edition Digital.

What both Bob and Alice recall above all else is how much Patrick loved his two children and their shock at learning Lindsay had been charged with the murders of her three children.

"They had not had their third child yet when we were living next door," Alice explains. "But he was always out back in the yard playing with his daughter [Cora] and son [Dawson]."

The Clancy family moved into their Duxbury home in 2018, just after the birth of daughter Cora and before the birth of their second child, Dawson.

"I met Patrick when I was out mowing the lawn one day," says Bob. "He came over to the fence the separated our yards and he had his little girl, and he was really nice."

Bob recalls Patrick often being on the road for work in his job with a technology consulting firm, and both he and Alice say they almost never saw Lindsay.

Alice, who like Lindsay is a nurse, chalked this up to scheduling and said she believes that Lindsay was likely working the night shift at that time and possibly sleeping during the day.

"They were quiet neighbors but every interaction we had was good," says Alice. "Very nice, very respectful, no arguing, no noise. And [Patrick] was just so great with the kids."

Bob and Alice say that there was absolutely nothing that could even suggest the horrors that awaited the family by the time they left the neighborhood, having moved away just before Lindsay gave birth to her third child Callan.

"I was shocked. I am still shocked," Alice says. "I just don't believe it."

A grand jury indicted Linday last week on three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 24, Lindsay sent her husband out to get dinner for the family, according to audio of the 911 call Patrick made that evening. He said that he then returned home to discover his three children had been strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home and his wife had jumped out a window.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Her husband voiced his support for his wife soon after the deaths of their children, saying: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Prosecutors say that Lindsay was of sound mind when she sent her husband out to get dinner and then killed their three children. The only person who interacted with her at that time is Patrick, which is why he is a key witness, according to experts.

Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, said at her arraignment on that his client was having "bad thoughts," "worsening depression” and “wasn’t sleeping."

“She’s suicidal,” Reddington said of Clancy, who appeared via Zoom from her hospital bed. “She’s extremely emotional, however she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry.”

Reddington also claimed that Lindsay suffers from postpartum metal illness and alleged that at the time of the incident she had been overprescribed medication.

Patrick, meanwhile, said in February that he was working on finding his new purpose in life.

“My family was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Patrick wrote at that time. “I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift."

Lindsay's defense attorney argues that his client had been overmedicated on a cocktail of prescription psychiatric drugs which resulted in homicidal and suicidal ideation back in February..

At the time he also entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder charges on his client's behalf in Plymouth District Court, with Lindsay appearing via a video feed from the hospital where she was recovering after having lost the use of both legs in her failed suicide attempt.

The grand jury indictment means that Linday will be arraigned again, this time in Plymouth County Superior Court at a date that has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Patrick released the wake of the tragedy raised over $1 million.

Inside Edition Digital has learned that Patrick is now living in New York City.