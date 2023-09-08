An Alabama teenager who murdered five members of his family will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mason Sisk was only 14 when he shot his adoptive father, stepmother, and three younger half-siblings including his infant brother in the head.

The now-18-year-old sat emotionless in court on Thursday as Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise handed down his sentence. Under Alabama law, Sisk would have faced the death penalty had he not been a minor at the time he committed the crime.

In a statement released to the media after the sentencing, Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones said: "Mason Sisk is the monster who was in the basement and waited for these children to fall asleep and he put a bullet in their heads and he killed them."

Authorities discovered the bodies of Mary, 35, John, 38, Kane, 6, Rorrie, 4, and Colson, 6 months, dead inside their Elkmont home on September 2, 2019.

All five had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead on the scene, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

Deputies said that Sisk initially claimed that he was playing video games in the basement when he heard gunshots and ran upstairs to see a car driving away from the family's home.

Those same deputies said that he later confessed to the murders all five family members.

An arrest report obtained by Inside Edition Digital shows that in November 2020 the decision was made to try Sisk as an adult and he was transferred out of the juvenile detention center where he had initially been placed and brought to the Limestone County Jail.

His first trial ended in a mistrial after a phone belonging to his stepmother suddenly unlocked after years of unsuccessful attempts, but his second trial ended in a guilty verdict back in April.

A jury found Sisk guilty of all four capital murder counts: one for the murder of two or more persons pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct and three for the intentional murder of a person less than 14 years of age.

"I’ve done this for a long time. Too long. I've prosecuted a lot of people in my career, and I can tell you that out of all that those people, only four or five people scare the hell out of me, and he’s at the top of my list," Jones said outside the courtroom on Thursday.

He closed out his remarks by stating: "Justice has been served. Now it’s time for us to shut the door on Mason Sisk and forget him."