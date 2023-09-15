The Massachusetts mother who allegedly strangled her three children and then tried to take her own life has been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, faces three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Lindsay had been indicted in Plymouth District Court earlier this year on two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the arrest warrant filed in the case.

This new indictment now moves her case to Plymouth Superior Court.

Lindsay has not yet entered a plea and is currently receiving mental health treatment at Tewksbury Hospital, according to court records. She will remain in the state-run hospital until November.

On Jan. 24, Lindsay sent her husband out to get dinner for the family, according to audio of the 911 call Patrick made that evening. He said that he then returned home to discover his three children had been strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home and his wife had jumped out a window.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Her husband voiced his support for his wife soon after the deaths of their children, saying: “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Prosecutors say that Lindsay was of sound mind when she sent her husband out to get dinner and then killed their three children. The only person who interacted with her at that time is Patrick, which is why he is a key witness, according to experts.

Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, said at her arraignment on Feb. 7 that his client was having "bad thoughts," "worsening depression” and “wasn’t sleeping."

“She’s suicidal,” Reddington said of Clancy, who appeared via Zoom from her hospital bed. “She’s extremely emotional, however she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry.”

Reddington also claimed that Lindsay suffers from postpartum metal illness, and alleged that at the time of the incident she had been overprescribed medication.

Patrick, meanwhile, said in February that he was working on finding his new purpose in life.

“My family was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Patrick wrote at that time. “I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift."

A plea of not guilty had been entered on Lindsay's behalf back in February on those initial charges in Plymouth District Court.