Massachusetts Mom Lindsay Clancy Is Permanently Paralyzed Following Postpartum Suicide Attempt: Attorney
The mother of three who allegedly strangled her children to death is continuing to receive treatment and her next court date has been postponed to July 25.
Lindsay Clancy will likely never walk again.
The Duxbury, Massachusetts, mom of three is permanently paralyzed from her attempted suicide fall after allegedly strangling her three young kids Cora, Dawson and Callan to death amid the throes of postpartum psychosis, her lawyer tells Inside Edition Digital.
Clancy, who once worked as a nurse, is currently being treated at Tewksbury Hospital under the care of the state Department of Mental Health, attorney Kevin Reddington confirms.
Clancy is facing charges of homicide, strangulation and assault and battery after allegedly killing her kids in the basement while her husband was out picking up dinner, authorities said.
She was previously receiving care from the Brigham and Women’s Children Hospital in Boston, where she was formally charged and virtually arraigned.
Her husband, Patrick Clancy, said she had been struggling with postpartum symptoms and they sought help from medical professionals repeatedly before the killings.
A GoFundMe campaign for Patrick, which raised more than $1 million, is going toward funeral services and medical bills. Reddington says none of the money raised is being used to pay for Lindsay’s legal fees.
Her next court date has been postponed to July 25, WCVB reported.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
West Virginia School Officials Turned 'Blind Eye' to Sex Abuse at Middle School, Survivor Alleges in LawsuitNews
New Jersey Woman Thinks She's Flying to Jacksonville, But Ends Up in JamaicaOffbeat
You Can Teach Dogs New Tricks by Showing Them How to SwimAnimals
Ohio Mom Allegedly Injected 9-Month-Old Baby With ‘Unknown Substance,’ Causing Cardiac Arrest: CopsCrime
RSV Vaccine to Likely Go to 1st Recipients Before Fall Illness Season, With More Doses to Come, Officials SayHealth