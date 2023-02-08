The harrowing audio from the 911 dispatch call made after Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her three kids paints a frantic and tragic picture of the moments immediately after first responders arrived at the family’s Duxbury home.

"A female party jumped off the top floor of the house. Impact injury, neck lacerations,” a dispatcher could be heard saying in the audio recording, obtained by Inside Edition Digital. “She’s conscious at this time … It was over a 20-foot fall.”

First responders also indicated that Clancy appeared to have cuts on her neck, and a dispatcher referred to the call as a "suicidal situation." Responders can be heard in the recording saying they could not find "whatever she used to slit" herself, according to the audio.

Minutes into the dispatch call, first responders seem to discover the bodies of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callen in the basement.

“I got four patients,” a voice could be heard saying on the call while requesting additional ambulances. “Oh my God.”

The kids were described to have been found “unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.”

Cora and Dawson died at a local hospital, while Callen died three days later at Boston Children's Hospital.

Clancy, 32, who according to her lawyer is now paralyzed from the waist down due to the fall, was virtually arraigned from her bed in a Boston hospital Tuesday afternoon, She is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which was described as an exercise rope.

Her lawyer Kevin Reddington intends to pursue a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Reddington claimed at her court hearing that she was suffering mental health issues linked to postpartum. “Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression or even postpartum psychosis,” Reddington. “It’s medicate, medicate, medicate. Throw the pills at you and then see how it works.”

Clancy will remain at her hospital until she is medically cleared to be moved to another facility. Her next court date is scheduled for May 2.

