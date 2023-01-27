Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy’s 8-month-old son has succumbed to the injuries he sustained after allegedly being attacked by his mother, according to local news reports citing the district attorney's office. The infant, identified as Callan Clancy, died at 11:18 a.m. Friday morning at Boston Children's Hospital, where he was admitted Tuesday evening after his 32-year-old mom allegedly strangled him and his siblings, Boston.com reported.

Callan's sister, 5-year-old Cora, and brother, 3-year-old Dawson, died at a local area hospital Tuesday.

Questions have been raised about wheether the alleged tragedy stemmed from a severe case of postpartum depression. Lindsay had reportedly been in “a very intensive five day a week program for PPD (postpartum depression), trying to get help,” her friends said, according to radio host John DePetro. She had also previously been open about her struggles with postpartum anxiety, the Boston Globe reported.

Her husband had reportedly only left the home for a few minutes to pick up take out for dinner when authorities say the Duxbury mother of three strangled her three kids, killing two and injuring the infant, before attempting to take her own life, according to reports.

Her husband had also been working from home instead of going into work in person in order to support her, DePetro said on Twitter. He had reportedly only been away from the home for 25 minutes. He returned to find “the unthinkable,” the radio host said.

All three of the Clancy children were found “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Wednesday. Lindsay had reportedly jumped out of a window of their home after injuring herself as well, authorities said.

"Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled,” Cruz said in the wake of the older children's deaths.

Lindsay is expected to face eight charges, including two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of abuse and battery with dangerous weapon, according to a newly released arrest warrant obtained by the Boston Herald. It is unclear whether she will face additional charges following the death of her infant.

Her arraignment is not currently scheduled, a spokesperson with the district attorney’s office told the Boston Globe.

Lindsay was also hospitalized following the Tuesday night tragedy, and her current condition is unknown.

A member of Lindsay’s extended family has started a GoFundMe to support her husband.

