House of Horrors Survivor Jordan Turpin Talks Trauma as Social Media Influencer Models in Stunning Elle Spread

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:02 AM PST, February 8, 2023

In lieu of social interactions with the outside world, Jordan spent most of her adolescence learning about the world through "music videos, TikTok, and Instagram."

Jordan Turpin is featured in the February issue of Elle and opening up about her horrific past and new life as a social media influencer.

It has only been five years since Jordan escaped from the house of horrors where she was beaten and chained by her parents, David and Louise Turpin.

The 13 Turpin children were rescued thanks to a then-17-year-old Jordan, who managed to sneak out of the family's California home and call local police.

Now 21, Jordan has become a major social media influencer, with over 1 million followers on TikTok.

The article reveals how "in lieu of social interactions with the outside world, she spent most of her adolescence learning about the world through music videos, TikTok, and Instagram."

Jordan tells the magazine: “If you want to lighten up my mood, TikTok can do it."

She is also open about the trauma she endured, and how it continues to impact her daily life.

"My normal day? I usually cry," says Jordan. “I try to get myself to eat. And then I start to do my makeup, but I cry, so I have to do it over."

She continues: "And then I try to do a TikTok, but I’m like, ‘Oh, people are going to say this and that about me.’ Then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should get some air. I’m gonna go outside’ … and then I just cry again.”

The February issue of Elle is on newsstands now.

 

Tags:

