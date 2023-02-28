Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy continues to be guarded around the clock at the Brigham and Women’s Children Hospital in Boston as she faces charges related to the murder of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan.

The following is a timeline of events relevant to the case of the Duxbury Murders.

May 26, 2022

Lindsay gives birth to Callan Clancy. While Lindsay was public about her struggles with postpartum anxieties with her two older children, she posted on social media following Callan’s birth that she is focusing on exercise, nutrition and mindset, which "made all the difference," according to the Boston Globe.

September 2022

As the end of Lindsay’s maternity leave approaches, she begins to feel anxious about returning to work at Massachusetts General Hospital, her husband Patrick said, according to authorities.

Lindsay visited two different psychiatrists and is diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, the assistant district attorney later says.

Over the next several months, she is prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications to treat anxiety, depression and insomnia, including Clonazepam (Klonopin), diazepam (Valium), Fluoxetine (Prozac), Sertraline (Zoloft) and Lorazepam (Ativan), her attorney said.

She is taking as many as four different medications a day, as prescribed, according to her husband.

October 2022

Lindsay writes a note on her phone that reads, “I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby. And I know that’s not fair to them. I know that. I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school, I know it runs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening, I want to feel love and connection with all my kids," according to prosecutors.

December 2022

Lindsay is evaluated at the Women and Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Behavioral Health in Providence, where she is told she has no symptoms of postpartum depression, prosecutors say.

Later in December, Lindsay says she is having suicidal thoughts and thoughts of hurting her children, her husband Patrick told police.

January 2023

Lindsay admits herself to McLean Hospital in Belmont on Jan. 1. She is discharged five days later. Hospital officials did not indicate she is a danger to herself upon discharge, prosecutors say.

Weeks after her discharge, Patrick asks if she is still having suicidal thoughts and Lindsay responds that she isn’t, according to prosecutors.

Later that month, Patrick asks the doctor treating his wife to help manage her medications, according to her attorney. He “went to doctors repeatedly saying ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie … the medications that were prescribed were over the top,” Lindsay's lawyer later says. It is one week until Lindsay allegedly takes the lives of her children.

Jan. 22, 2023

Family friend Kyle Carney, invites Lindsay, Patrick, and their two older children, Cora and Dawson, over for dinner. Carney later tells police he had not expected Lindsay to come because of her depression, and had not seen her for months.

Lindsay “seemed fairly normal” that evening, but Patrick said she was suffering from benzodiazepine withdrawal a month-and-a-half earlier and had “the worst side effects possible,” Carney later tells authorities. Patrick also says she had been having anxiety about returning to work, and the medications she was prescribed were not working, according to Carney.

Lindsay’s family also visits her and the family that weekend.

Jan. 23, 2023

Lindsay writes a note on her phone that said she has “a touch of postpartum anxiety” about returning to work, prosecutors later say.

Jan. 24, 2023: The Day of the Killings

Morning: Lindsay takes Cora, 5, to a scheduled doctor’s appointment. When they returned home, they play in the snow with Cora’s brother, Dawson, 3, and Lindsay sends pictures of the children to her mom and husband.

4:02 p.m.: Lindsay looks up “kids Miralax” on her phone, as well as “take out 3v,” according to court documents presented by prosecutors. She then uses Apple Maps on her phone to look up how long it would take to drive from the family’s Duxbury home to ThreeV, a restaurant in Plymouth, prosecutors say.

4:47 p.m.: Lindsay calls CVS pharmacy in Kingston and asks if they have children’s Miralax in stock. A manager tells her they don’t, but have similar medications for children, according to prosecutors.

The manager later tells investigators Lindsay did not slur her words or sound impaired during the call.

4:53 p.m.: Lindsay texts her husband, who was working from his home office in the basement, “Any chance you want to do takeout from 3V … I didn’t cook anything … It’s been a long day," according to prosecutors.

Patrick responds yes, and Lindsay asks him to “check the menu when you can," prosecutors say.

5:10 p.m.: After they text each other what they want to eat – a “Mediterranean power bowl” for Lindsay and the “scallop and pork belly risotto” for Patrick – Lindsay calls ThreeV to place their order," according to prosecutors.

5:15 p.m.: Lindsay texts “Pedialax liquid stool softener” to her husband. Patrick then leaves to pick up medicine and their take out order, prosecutors say.

5:33 p.m.: Patrick arrives at CVS in Kingston, where he calls his wife to confirm what medication they need. She doesn’t answer, but calls him back a minute later, prosecutors say. He later tells police that Lindsay seemed like she was in the middle of something when they spoke, according to prosecutors

5:54 p.m.: Patrick arrives at ThreeV, pays for their food and then leaves, prosecutors say.

6:09 p.m.: Patrick arrives home and “the first thing he noticed was the silence,” prosecutors later say. “He did not see or hear the defendant or the children."

He calls for his wife but there is no answer, prosecutors say. He then goes to their second floor bedroom and finds the door locked. Patrick eventually gets into the bedroom, and finds blood on the floor and an open window, according to prosecutors. He rushes outside, where he sees his wife on the ground, injured, prosecutors say.

6:11 p.m.: Patrick calls 911 to report Lindsay’s attempted suicide. Lindsay can be heard saying during the phone call, “I tried to kill myself and jumped out the window,” prosecutors say.

"A female party jumped off the top floor of the house. Impact injury, neck lacerations,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in the audio recording, obtained by Inside Edition Digital. “She’s conscious at this time … It was over a 20-foot fall.”

Patrick asks Lindsay during the 911 call, “Where are the kids?” She replies, “In the basement,” prosecutors say.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, Patrick goes down to the basement and calls out for their kids. He can then be heard “screaming in agony,” prosecutors say.

Cora and Callan are found on the floor of the den. Dawson is found on the floor of Patrick's home office. Each child had an exercise band tied around their necks, according to prosecutors. Patrick removes the bands and begs for them to breathe, officials say.

Once officers arrived in the basement, he yells, “She killed the kids,” prosecutors allege.

Lindsay is transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she is treated for several broken bones in her back and ribcage. The injuries leave her paralyzed below the waist, according to her attorney.

Her kids are transported to the Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital-Plymouth.

7:28 p.m.: Cora and Dawson are pronounced dead at the hospital.

Callan, the infant, is later transported by medical flight to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

7:29 p.m.: A Massachusetts State Police trooper arrives at Beth Israel and speaks to the doctors who treated Cora, Dawson and Callan. The doctor who treated Callan during his medical flight says he is in “critical” condition.

Jan. 25, 2023

An arrest warrant is issued for Lindsay for two counts of homicide and three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Jan. 27, 2023

At 11:18 a.m., 8-month-old Callan Clancy is pronounced dead at Boston Children’s Hospital. It is later revealed that while medical staff were able to restart Callan’s heart, his brain activity was never recovered following strangulation, her attorney said. He succumbs to his injuries days later.

Later that day, Lindsay awakens, and uses a whiteboard to communicate while intubated. Prosecutors say one of her first questions is, “Do I need an attorney?”

Jan. 28, 2023

Patrick posts an update on GoFundMe, asking the public to “forgive Lindsay, as I have.”

Feb. 6, 2023

Lindsay calls her husband in the presence of a psychologist her lawyer hired to assess her mental state, according to prosecutors. She tells Patrick that after he left the home on Jan. 24, she heard voices and had “a moment of psychosis,” prosecutors claim.

“He asked her what voices she heard, and she said that she heard a man’s voice telling her to kill the kids and kill herself because it was her last chance,” prosecutors say.

Feb. 7, 2023

On the day of Lindsay’s arraignment, her lawyer says that she is still suicidal. “She’s extremely emotional, however she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry,” he says in court.

Lindsay has entered a plea of not guilty and will continue to be held without bail. Her next court date is scheduled for May 2.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with maternal mental health, call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS) for 24/7, free, confidential support before, during, and after pregnancy. TTY users can use a preferred relay service or dial 711 and then 1-833-943-5746.

