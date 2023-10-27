The Massachusetts mom accused of murdering her three children appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Lindsay Clancy, 33, arrived to a meeting room at Tewksbury Hospital in a wheelchair for the hour-long arraignment, which ended with her quietly entering a plea of not guilty to three counts each of murder and strangulation in the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.

That was the only time Clancy spoke at the arraignment.

She arrived in a wheelchair to the hearing, which was held in the same facility where she has been receiving mental health treatment for much of the past year. The judge ordered on Thursday that she remain in the facility through at least Dec. 15, the date of the next scheduled court hearing.

Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague went over the evidence gathered by members of her team and law enforcement for a majority of the hearing.

Sprague argued that the murders were premeditated by pointing to a note she says was found on Clancy's phone from October 2022, three months before she allegedly killed her three children.

“I think I sort of regret my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby," said Sprague, reading from the alleged note.

In another note, Sprague said that Clancy wrote: “I want to feel love and connection with all of my kids."

Sprague also rebuffed Clancy's defense attorney when he argued that the mother was a "troubled soul."

“She obviously had no reason to kill those three beautiful children,” said Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington. “You have to ask yourself, ‘Why? Why?’"

Sprague argued that Clancy not only wanted to kill the children but devised a plan to get her husband out of the house with enough time to carry out the brutal act.

“The defendant did not take advantage of the situation,” said Sprague. “She created the situation.”

On Jan. 24, Clancy sent her husband out to get dinner for the family, according to audio of the 911 call Patrick made that evening. He said that he then returned home to discover his three children had been strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home and his wife had jumped out a window.

The two oldest children, 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, died later that night at the hospital. The youngest child, 8-month-old Callan, died two days later.

Clancy is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Search warrants unsealed earlier this week alleged that Clancy had been "researching ways to kill" prior to the deaths of her three children.