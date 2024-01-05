A teenage girl who murdered a Florida college student during a botched robbery attempt will spend the next 35 years in prison.

Yasmine Marie Hider pleaded guilty to the murder, kidnapping, and robbery of 22-year-old Adam Simjee back in October.

Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had been driving through the Talladega National Forest in Alabama on Aug. 16, 2022, when they were flagged down by a then-19-year-old Hider to jump-start her car, according to the plea agreement obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The couple agreed to help, and after a few failed attempts to get the car running, Hider pulled out a gun and ordered the two to empty their pockets and then walk into the forest, says the agreement.

Paulus threw her phone and the keys to the car on the ground while Simjee informed his captor that he didn't have anything on him, according to the agreement.

"Hider took [Paulus'] cell phone and recorded herself asking for [Simjee] and [Paulus'] banking information, phone passwords, credit card numbers, and their personal identification numbers," says the agreement, which notes that this recording was preserved on the phone.

Unbeknownst to Hider, Simjee had hidden a gun in his waistband in the event that Hider planned to rob him, and when she "looked away and lowered her guard," he pulled out the weapon and ordered her to drop her firearm to the ground, according to the agreement.

Hider instead said "are you serious" and opened fire, which Simjee returned before falling to the ground, says the agreement.

Paulus then called 911 while Hider called out to a woman in the woods nearby who, instead of helping, fled the scene, according to the agreement.

Simjee died at the scene while Hider survived despite being shot three times in the abdomen and once in the upper leg, according to the agreement.

Prosecutors agreed to a plea deal after learning that Hider had been living off the grid in the forest with 37-year-old Krystal Pinkins, who owned both the car used to lure in the couple and the gun used to kill Simjee, says the agreement.

Pinkins was also sentenced on Thursday, receiving a sentence of life in prison after being convicted of murder, kidnapping and robbery following a federal trial earlier this year.

Hider had told officers Pinkins was nearby when she committed the crime, and had come up with the idea of robbing a motorist, according to the agreement.

That happened while Hider was being treated in the hospital, and the agreement says she also asked about her victim at the time, saying: "Did he die? I didn't want to hurt anybody."

When told that he died, Hider said: "I took his whole life away; now he can't tell his story."

Lawyers for Hider and Pinkins did not respond to requests for comment.