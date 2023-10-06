An Alabama teenager allegedly murdered his brother and plotted to kill the rest of his family, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly shot his brother dead and then dragged his body into the woods, where it went undiscovered for 24 hours, said Sheriff Russell Thomas of the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Thomas said that during the subsequent investigation, members of law enforcement learned that the suspect confided in a friend that he killed his brother and tried to enlist the boy to help him murder the rest of his family.

The father of the victim and suspect told deputies that his son was not at the house when he arrived home from work Monday in Motincello, which is approximately 50 miles south of the capital city of Montgomery.

It was not until the following evening that the boy's body was discovered by his father in the woods just beyond the family's property line.

Over the course of their investigation, deputies say they quickly learned that the suspect allegedly had plans to kill more people.

“[The suspect] asked his friend to help him murder the rest of the family and help him bury their bodies,’’ Sheriff Thomas said at a news conference.

“The friend also stated the 14-year-old had a hit list in his book bag of family members he wanted to kill, and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school."

Sheriff Thomas said that the 14-year-old confessed to the murder, and a search of his bookbag turned up a copy of the "hit list."

“He stated his brother got up and staggered out of the residence and out the back door, where he then fell at the bottom of the steps,’’ the sheriff said. “He dragged him about 60 yards to the back of the property.”

Charges have not yet been filed in the case and it is not clear how the suspect allegedly obtained a gun or who owns the weapon.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” said Sheriff Thomas