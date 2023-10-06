Alabama Boy, 14, Murdered Brother, Asked Friend to Help Kill His Family, and Plotted School Shooting: Police

Crime
Alabama murder
Sheriff Russell Thomas said that the 14-year-old confessed to murdering his brother and dragging the body into the woods.Getty/Stock
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 9:59 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

"The 14-year-old had a hit list in his book bag of family members he wanted to kill, and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school," said Sheriff Russell Thomas of the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

An Alabama teenager allegedly murdered his brother and plotted to kill the rest of his family, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly shot his brother dead and then dragged his body into the woods, where it went undiscovered for 24 hours, said Sheriff Russell Thomas of the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Thomas said that during the subsequent investigation, members of law enforcement learned that the suspect confided in a friend that he killed his brother and tried to enlist the boy to help him murder the rest of his family.

The father of the victim and suspect told deputies that his son was not at the house when he arrived home from work Monday in Motincello, which is approximately 50 miles south of the capital city of Montgomery.

It was not until the following evening that the boy's body was discovered by his father in the woods just beyond the family's property line.

Over the course of their investigation, deputies say they quickly learned that the suspect allegedly had plans to kill more people.

“[The suspect] asked his friend to help him murder the rest of the family and help him bury their bodies,’’ Sheriff Thomas said at a news conference.

“The friend also stated the 14-year-old had a hit list in his book bag of family members he wanted to kill, and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school."

Sheriff Thomas said that the 14-year-old confessed to the murder, and a search of his bookbag turned up a copy of the "hit list." 

“He stated his brother got up and staggered out of the residence and out the back door, where he then fell at the bottom of the steps,’’ the sheriff said. “He dragged him about 60 yards to the back of the property.”

Charges have not yet been filed in the case and it is not clear how the suspect allegedly obtained a gun or who owns the weapon.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” said Sheriff Thomas

Related Stories

Girl, 13, Testifies That Stepdad Murdered Her Mom, Tried to Kill Her
Mom Accused of Running Over Boy, 15, She Thought Bullied Son Acquitted
Jury Convicts Man of Torturing Tinder Date & Murdering Her Lover
O'Shae Sibley Murder: 17-Year-Old New Yorker Charged With Hate Crime and Killing DancerCrime

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
1

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read

Politics
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
2

Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On

Crime
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
3

Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Crime
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
4

Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police

Crime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
5

How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline

Entertainment
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
6

Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Crime