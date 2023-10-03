Prosecutors in Clark County, Indiana, called their star witness to the stand this week in the murder trial of Mac Anthony Lewis — his stepdaughter.

Lewis, 47, is accused of killing his wife, 32-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Lewis, in front of her daughter, who emergency responders arrived to find covered in her mother's blood, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that the victim's daughter, who was 11 at the time, and her friend, then 10, were both home when Lewis allegedly began firing a gun at his wife, and it was the daughter who placed the call to 911.

Lewis has entered a not guilty plea to the charges of murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm and attempted murder.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed that third charge after learning that Lewis allegedly pointed a gun at his stepdaughter and fired a bullet at her before fleeing the home.

The News and Tribune had a reporter in the courtroom as the victim's daughter, now 13, and her friend both took the stand on Monday.

On the day of the murder, Lewis had allegedly been told by his wife that she wanted a divorce, the victim's daughter testified on Monday.

That is when Lewis allegedly asked his wife to come to the room and help him with a medical treatment, testified the victim's daughter, at which point he locked the door to the room.

The victim's daughter says her mom then screamed for her to call 911.

Lewis then emerged from the room and the victim's daughter testified that she asked him where her mother was, to which he allegedly responded: "I shot her."

He then allegedly pulled out his gun and fired a bullet at his stepdaughter, she testified, which managed to miss, before fleeing the scene.

The victim's daughter's friend, who is now 12, took the stand next, and also recalled hearing the victim call out to her daughter and tell her to call 911.

Lewis is claiming that he tried to take his own life on the day of the fatal shooting, and that his wife's death was an accident. He also claims that he is the one who screamed out and asked the girls to call 911 that day, and not the victim.

Closing arguments are set to begin today, and Mull said on Monday that he is "proud" of his two young witnesses.