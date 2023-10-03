Brave Girl, 13, Almost Shot by Man Who Murdered Her Mom, Testifies Against Alleged Killer — Her Stepdad
Mac Anthony Lewis is accused of murdering his wife and then firing a gun at his then-11-year-old stepdaughter, who deputies arrived to find covered in her mother's blood.
Prosecutors in Clark County, Indiana, called their star witness to the stand this week in the murder trial of Mac Anthony Lewis — his stepdaughter.
Lewis, 47, is accused of killing his wife, 32-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Lewis, in front of her daughter, who emergency responders arrived to find covered in her mother's blood, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that the victim's daughter, who was 11 at the time, and her friend, then 10, were both home when Lewis allegedly began firing a gun at his wife, and it was the daughter who placed the call to 911.
Lewis has entered a not guilty plea to the charges of murder, criminal recklessness with a firearm and attempted murder.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed that third charge after learning that Lewis allegedly pointed a gun at his stepdaughter and fired a bullet at her before fleeing the home.
The News and Tribune had a reporter in the courtroom as the victim's daughter, now 13, and her friend both took the stand on Monday.
On the day of the murder, Lewis had allegedly been told by his wife that she wanted a divorce, the victim's daughter testified on Monday.
That is when Lewis allegedly asked his wife to come to the room and help him with a medical treatment, testified the victim's daughter, at which point he locked the door to the room.
The victim's daughter says her mom then screamed for her to call 911.
Lewis then emerged from the room and the victim's daughter testified that she asked him where her mother was, to which he allegedly responded: "I shot her."
He then allegedly pulled out his gun and fired a bullet at his stepdaughter, she testified, which managed to miss, before fleeing the scene.
The victim's daughter's friend, who is now 12, took the stand next, and also recalled hearing the victim call out to her daughter and tell her to call 911.
Lewis is claiming that he tried to take his own life on the day of the fatal shooting, and that his wife's death was an accident. He also claims that he is the one who screamed out and asked the girls to call 911 that day, and not the victim.
Closing arguments are set to begin today, and Mull said on Monday that he is "proud" of his two young witnesses.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted MurderCrime
Man Arrested in Connection to 1996 Las Vegas Murder of Tupac Shakur: ReportCrime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence HeadlineEntertainment
Discovery of Suzanne Morphew Remains 3 Years After Mom Went Missing Reignites Police InvestigationCrime
Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without ParoleCrime
How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic FallINSIDE EDITION InDepth