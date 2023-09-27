A New York man is charged with murder after a car crash that left three dead — including his own sister.

Evan Klink, 21, is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree murder, a single count each on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the 1st degree, vehicular assault in the 1st degree, reckless driving, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a New York State Police spokesperson.

The charges stem from a head-on crash on June 17 in Freedom, which is approximately 150 miles south of Buffalo.

An NYSP investigation found that the car Evan was driving crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that car was 24-year-old Dahlia Klink, Evan's sister.

Dahlia and a 4-year-old passenger were airlifted in serious condition, according to NYSP. The other two passengers, 17-year-old Havanah Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler, were deceased at the scene.

Molly and the 4-year-old passenger were Dahlia's daughters, and Evan's nieces.

The passenger in Evan's vehicle, his brother Cameron Klink, also had to be airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

NYSP said that Evan was treated for injuries at the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

A day later, on June 18, Dahlia passed away from her injuries.

Cameron and Dahlia's youngest daughter both survived but spent weeks in the hospital recovering from the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Two days after the crash, NYSP held a press conference and said that Evan's vehicle "purposely entered into the oncoming lane and lost control before the collision."

The NYSP conducted further investigations before filing charges, with the assistance of the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department.

The matriarch of the family, Kim Klink, commented on the tragedy back in June, saying: "Our baby girl, how much you were loved, how horribly you’ll be missed. Knowing that you and Molly are both in Jesus’ arms is the only picture that gives me any hope. Until we get to heaven with you …."

She also thanked those who had helped the family the day after her son Cameron returned home from the hospital on June 29.

"We, the Klink family want to thank our amazing community, our extended family and friends for all the love and support through our most recent trial," said Kim. "We are humbled. We can feel the prayers and love as so many have lifted us up, and even came to our defense, in a time when we have endured this most tragic blow. May God bless each and every one of you, and help us to find His grace in the days ahead."