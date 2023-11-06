An Alabama boy is in the hospital and recovering after taking two bullets while trying to protect his mother last week.

Cayson McClung, 10, "was trying to protect his mother when he was shot in the arm and in the face," according to Chief Rick Terry of the Sheffield Police Department.

The young boy's efforts could not save his mother's life however, and officers arrived at the scene to find Ashley Lynn McClung, 38, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, said Terry.

Officers also found McClung's 40-year-old boyfriend, Adam Christopher Narmore, deceased at the scene, said Terry.

Police first received a call that night reporting a "juvenile with a gunshot wound," said Terry, and were preparing to investigate a domestic dispute when they arrived on the scene.

The investigation quickly shifted to a murder-suicide when police learned new details about the events of the evening,

Police now believe that Narmore shot McClung with a .410 shotgun while the two were arguing that night. Then, after fatally wounding McClung and shooting Cayson in the face and arm while he tried to protect his mother, police believe that Narmore turned the gun on himself.

McClung previously accused Narmore of "striking her bluntly in the face" and "slapping" her back in August, according to a criminal court filing obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The arresting officer wrote in his report that the altercation occurred when McClung expressed a desire to pick up her son while she and Narmore were camping one night.

At the time of his arrest Narmore said that there had been no altercation on that date, said the report. A bench trial had been scheduled for Dec. 4, according to a court subpoena, and Narmore had entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence.

The provisions of release order signed by Narmore two days after his arrest did not bar him from seeing McClung.

More details are expected pending a further investigation, according to Terry, who noted that Cayson "was alert and speaking with officers on scene" as members of his department rendered first aid. Cayson was then rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to U.A.B Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

That is where on Friday Cayson got a very special visit from members of the Sheffield Fire Department, who stopped by to see the brave young boy.

Cayson, wearing a cast and with a large wound on his face, is all smiles in the photo.

A GoFundMe has now been set up for Cayson and a fundraiser is being held this Friday at the North Alabama Speedway.