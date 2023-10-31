Dad and Daughter Recreate ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Dance Together at Her Wedding

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:06 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

The father, Andrew, and daughter, Riannon, danced to the Disney soundtrack at her wedding as the video of them dancing together to the song 30 years ago played in the background.

A father-daughter duo recreated a special scene at her wedding, moving guests to tears.

When Riannon Trutanich got engaged to her college sweetheart, Clinton VanSciver, her mother, Pamela, who is a wedding planner had an idea. Pamela remembered how much her daughter loved Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I just thought, well I really want them to dance to that some because that was like their special song. But then I thought, ‘Wait, we have that video,’” Pamela says.

After some digging, the family found the VHS tape from 1993 that had a video of 2-and-a-half-year-old Riannon dancing with her dad to “Beauty and the Beast.”

At the wedding, the father and daughter danced to the 1991 animated movie as the home video played in the background.

“I remember the night we filmed it,” Riannon’s father, Andrew, says. “And it was magical.”

They still live in the same house and before the wedding, they practiced to match their choreography with the original video.

“When we practiced the dance in this room and we were watching it on video, we were both crying,” Andrew says. “It was just a very emotional moment for both of us.”

Wedding guests were stuck with emotion.

“To be able to have basically the whole room just crying and experiencing that with us,” Riannon says, “it was just amazing.”

Related Stories

Could Wedding Cake to the Face Lead Some Couples to an Early Divorce?
Utah Couple Jumps 10 Feet Off Rogue Elephant in Thailand
Woman Covers Family Home With Balloons After Being Forced to Sell It
Boy Dances to Michael Jackson During Chemo and Other Stories About ‘Thriller’Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998
1

A Heist of Towering Proportions: How Over $1M Was Stolen From the World Trade Center in 1998

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star
2

Matthew Perry Death: Coroner's Report Delayed by Toxicology Testing as Tributes Pour in for 'Friends' Star

Entertainment
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
3

Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13

Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
4

Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
5

Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops

Crime
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
6

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters

Human Interest