A popular wedding tradition is under fire as some partners take it a bit too far on their special day.

The tradition of brides and grooms feeding each other their wedding cake has been around since the Roman times but some couples take the opportunity to literally smash cake in their spouse's face.

A poll from Today.com showed that 85% of people think the cake to the face is a terrible idea on your wedding day.

One newlywed was so angry about the cake smashing on her wedding day that she ended up getting a divorce.

Lori Baker said that when she got smashed by cake, she took it as a bad omen for her marriage.

“He took it and he just smashed it, I mean, it was all over my face, it went down my dress, my $2,000 dress,” Baker says.

Baker says the incident left her feeling like she wanted to leave, which she eventually did as the couple is now divorced.

“Ladies, if they cake you, it's time to make a break for it,” Baker warned.

Others love the idea of cutting loose and smashing cake — some couples even special-order a cake to smash. Salvator and Celeste Lobuglio shared a big laugh at their wedding when Celeste smashed some wedding cake in Salvator’s face.

The Lobuglios own a bakery in New York City and participated in the longstanding tradition at their wedding.

“I don't think he was expecting me to do it,” Celeste tells Inside Edition. “It was a little out of character and he thought it was funny.”

To make sure the marriage does not end in divorce over a cake incident, wedding planner Alyssa Pettinato says to discuss cake smashing ahead of the wedding so that there are no surprises.

“If you are going to smash the cake in each others' face, have a conversation beforehand about what is respectful. Maybe a light dab on the nose, a little cheeky dab on the lip, but don't smash it into anyone's face,” Pettinato says.