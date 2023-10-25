An Oklahoma teen won a car at a raffle while attending a funeral for someone she did not know.

Diane Sweeney loved her Volkswagen Beetle and had a sense of humor. Her final wish was to raffle off her car to one of her mourners. All people had to do was sign the guest book for a chance to win.

Sweeney’s niece, Suzanne Singletary, helped plan the raffle, which drew a big crowd.

“I would say at the funeral, 75 to 80 percent of the people who were there were actually complete strangers to us,” Singletary tells Inside Edition.

Gabriella Bonham, 16, went to Sweeney’s funeral with her friends hoping to win the car.

“I felt like I should have been there for kind of a better reason,” Bonham says.

Bonham’s name was pulled from the basket. The paperwork was signed and she was given the keys to Sweeney’s Volkswagen.

“I’m still in disbelief honestly,” Bonham says.

The Volkswagen is the first car the teen had ever owned, all thanks to a woman whose last gesture on Earth was to do something nice for a total stranger.