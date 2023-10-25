More than three weeks after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster, there is finally a new speaker of the House.

Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson received enough votes Wednesday to be sworn into the speaker position. Republicans settled on the little-known congressman after huddling behind closed doors late into the night.

Johnson, who has served in Congress since 2016, is an evangelical Christian, a lawyer, and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“The people’s House is back in business,” Johnson told Congress.

Republicans celebrated with a raucous press conference that saw one lawmaker aggressively outburst at a reporter.

ABC congressional correspondent Rachel Scott asked Johnson about his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Scott's question was met with booes from Republicans. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, who was standing near Johnson, shouted at the reporter to “shut up.”

Scott’s follow-up question about support for Ukraine was also met with jeers. “You’ve asked your question, go away,” Foxx said.

The 80-year-old congresswoman is facing backlash.

“That’s unacceptable. And that little nasty lady in the front needs to get out of office,” "The View" co-host Sara Haines said.

Robin Roberts told Scott, “You had every right to ask the questions you did.”