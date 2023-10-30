A Wisconsin woman is having her house decorated with balloons after her property was sold without her knowledge.

At 105 years old, Emilie Novotny is losing her beloved home after she said she did not fully understand that she would be signing away her rights to her home when she selected a lawyer as her power-of-attorney, NBC 15 reported.

Novotny signed her finances over to her power of attorney more than 20 years ago and now she says her lifelong home is being sold, according to the news outlet.

”I built that house and had no intention of selling it,” Novotny told NBC 15.

Novotny’s niece, Jane Kohlman, who has been caring for her aunt since 2013, told KAKE that their hands are legally tied.

To raise awareness and remind people to read and understand whatever documents they are signing, Kohlman is decorating her aunt's house with 105 pink balloons as a nod to the story of the man in "Up," according to NBC15.

In the animated Pixar movie "Up," the main character's home is being sold against his wishes, so he attaches balloons to it and floats away.

Kohlman encourages others to bring balloons to help decorate the home and the surrounding trees. She hopes that by sharing their story it can help others from making the same mistake, according to NBC 15.

The transaction is completely legal, according to Wisconsin law.

Novotny currently lives in an assisted living center but she wished that the home would’ve been able to stay the the family, she told NBC 15.

The pair is not going down without a fight as Kohlman said they have hired a new legal team and are going to continue to try and fight the sale. If they are unable to beat it, the closing is supposed to happen on Oct. 31, 2023, NBC 15 reported.