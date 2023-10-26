An Indiana man allegedly escalated an argument over his ex-girlfriend's strip-club wages by kidnapping her daughter.

Richard "Ricky" White, 36, is charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and intimidation after police say he forced the 5-year-old child, her babysitter, and the babysitter's boyfriend into his vehicle in the middle of the night.

White has yet to enter a plea at this time but told officers after his arrest that the three individuals got into his car willingly, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital. All three of his alleged victims dispute that claim, according to the affidavit.

An officer with the Bloomington Police Department responded to Night Moves strip club on Oct. 19 at 2:49 a.m. after receiving a call about a possible kidnapping, according to the affidavit.

"The caller stated an employee's ex-boyfriend had taken the employee's child and the babysitter was with them in [redacted] vehicle along with the babysitter's boyfriend," says the complaint.

When the officer arrived at the club they spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who said that she and White had been speaking earlier in the night but she ended their conversation when he began asking her about how much money she had made that night, according to the affidavit.

"Ricky started to act 'all crazy,'" at that point, according to the affidavit.

The ex-girlfriend said that she checked a monitor in her daughter's room and saw that she was asleep, but then received an alert that the front door had been opened at the residence, says the affidavit.

She saw that her daughter was no longer in her room at the same time that White began sending a barrage of texts, according to the affidavit.

There were nine texts in total, says the affidavit, including:

"U better be outside waiting ur kids here so don't play with me b****"

"And is advise not to say s*** to anyone if a mf comes out saying anything to me or u not outside I'm gonna to show I'm now I really get down"

"Bet we don't do this no more and im gonna teach you to respect me frfr"

In addition to those texts was also a lengthy audio message, according to the affidavit, in which White said: "Don't be outside and see what happens n****. Call the police tell anybody anything and I swear to God n**** it's gonna be all bad n**** Imma have this whole motherf***a house surrounded n**** and I'll hold everybody hostage in this b**** n**** play with me if you want to shorty better have your b**** a** outside n**** I ain't playing with you either."

The ex-girlfriend then informed White that police would arrest him if he tried to come to the club, at which point White started sending messages with the daughter in them, says the affidavit.

After a few exchanges in which the ex told White to take her daughter home, the affidavit says that he texted: "U don't want me taking the cops on a high speed chase with ur kid do u I'm trying to be grown about and frfr talk to u."

It is at this time that the officer arrived at the strip club and soon after, police were able to apprehend and arrest White, who according to the affidavit admitted he had been evading law enforcement when he saw them in the area.

The babysitter later told police that White claimed there had been an emergency at the club and was taking the three with him to pick up his ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

White told police that the three willingly came and he only asked them because the club has a policy that prohibits the boyfriends of any employees from visiting the establishment, says the affidavit.

He also said that he evaded police because he is wanted on a warrant in another county, which is also the reason why he said that he was staying with his ex-girlfriend, says the affidavit.

The details of that warrant are unclear, but a search of Indiana court records does show that White's wife filed for divorce in June.

White is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.