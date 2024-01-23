A Georgia beauty queen is accused of killing a toddler.

Trinity Poague, 18, is facing charges including aggravated battery, felony murder, and cruelty to children in the first-degree following the death of her boyfriend's 18-month-old son, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The toddler suffered his fatal injuries in a Georgia Southwestern State University dorm room, where Poague is a freshman, reports WALB. That outlet also reports that it was the boy's single father who took his son to the hospital.

"The investigation indicates an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia," said the GBI. "Hospital personnel performed life saving measures on the child; however, he later died."

The GBI began investigating the incident after being contacted by the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department following the toddler's death.

Poague was arrested following an investigation that included multiple interviews and an examination of evidence, said the GBI.

She is currently being held without bond at the Sumter County Jail. She has yet to appear in court and does not have a lawyer at this time.

In 2023, Poague earned the title of Miss Donalsonville, a small town approximately 250 miles south of Atlanta and near the state's borders with both Florida and Alabama.

Autopsy results are still pending and authorities are releasing no further information at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the single father pay for his son's funeral.

"It was amazing watching him grow into one of the best fathers around," write the organizer of the fundraiser. "A man, that took on the role that even most women struggle with daily. A man, that was the sole caretaker of his only child, now has the tragedy of having to lay him to rest."