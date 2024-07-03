A Nebraska teen accused of murdering a beloved high school student will stand trial.

A judge ruled on Monday that there was probable cause to try 18-year-old Kianna Opal on charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon, reports KETV.

Opal allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Ezra Sinkiawic to death in the early morning hours of Mother's Day during a party at her Omaha home.

Prosecutors said during Opal's first court appearance that the teenager had been acting erratically and allegedly threatening to use a Taser on guests on the night in question. This prompted those in attendance to leave the residence, but Sinkiawic returned with two friends to retrieve something, officials said.

Once inside the home, Opal allegedly grabbed two knives and made a stabbing motion before stabbing Sinkiawic, prosecutors said at that initial hearing.

One of the guests rushed Sinkiawic to the hospital in their car rather than waiting for first responders, but she ultimately died from her wounds.

The police affidavit remains under seal for the case so little is known about the case beyond what prosecutors have shared in court.

Opal has yet to enter a plea and a lawyer has not yet been assigned to her case, but she will soon make her first appearance in district court. She is being held without bail.