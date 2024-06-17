Rachel Morin Case: Suspect Arrested in Murder of Mom of 5 Who Vanished While Hiking in Maryland

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Authorities arrested Victor Hernandez, 23, in connection to the murder of Rachel Morin. He is also being accused of assaulting a mother and daughter during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who went missing after going hiking last summer on a Maryland trail.

Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, says she is relieved to see justice for her daughter after police announced they captured Rachel’s killer, who they say raped her and beat her to death.

“I’m very thankful and just very grateful to these men,” Patty says of law enforcement. 

Victor Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador was arrested.

“We are happy in the sense that this monster has been removed from the streets,” Sheriff Jeff Gaylor tells Inside Edition. Gaylor blames border policies for Rachel’s death.

Hernandez crossed the southern border of the United States illegally in February of 2023. Rachel was killed in August. Authorities say Hernandez traveled to Los Angeles, where he is accused of assaulting a mother and daughter during a home invasion.

Police say DNA from the crime scene in California linked Hernandez to Rachel’s murder. He was captured in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday.

Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

